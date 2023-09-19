Former WWE Champion gives high praise to Kofi Kingston for his match with Ivar on Monday Night RAW

WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston and Ivar put on a spectacular match during tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. The bout has received a ton of praise from fans and WWE officials – one of these being fellow New Day member Big E.

Tonight, The New Day was supposed to face off against The Viking Raiders in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match. However, WWE official Adam Pearce revealed that Erik of the rival team wasn't medically cleared to compete. This would lead to Kingston and Ivar squaring off one-on-one in an instant classic, with Kofi eventually coming out victorious.

Shortly following the match, former champion and member of the New Day Big E took to social media to give some high praise to his real-life friend. Big E noted that it's a privilege to be able to still see Kofi Kingston perform in the ring.

"I’m clearly biased but I’m thankful we still get to watch @TrueKofi deliver incredible performances this deep into his career. Grateful for you, legend, while we still have you in the ring," said Big E on Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Big E hasn't been seen in a ring since March 2022, when he was injured on an episode of SmackDown during a tag team match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland. Big E suffered a broken neck and multiple vertebrae fractures after a suplex went wrong outside the ring.

Do you want to see more singles matches from Kofi Kingston? What did you think of Ivar's performance? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!