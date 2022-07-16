"Vince McMahon caught wind that I dated a couple of African American women" - Former WWE Champion shares epic story

Kurt Angle recently opened up on the origins of his storyline with Jason Jordan and how it came about from a Vince McMahon rib.

Several years ago, the Olympic gold medalist was infamously involved in an angle where he stalked Booker T's wife Sharmell on WWE television.

McMahon apparently discovered that Kurt Angle had dated a few African American women in the past and decided to develop a pro wrestling story inspired by the WWE legend's personal life.

Kurt Angle revealed the following on his AdFreeShows podcast:

"But I'm going to tell you this. Up front, right now, I'm going to tell the whole world what's going on. Vince McMahon caught wind that I dated a couple of African American women in my past, just a couple. And about 17 years ago, he had me do a program with Booker T and Sharmell, where I was stalking Sharmell, Booker T's wife. And now it's Jason Jordan." [9:20 - 9:42]

"Likes to take ribs and turn them into storylines" - Kurt Angle on Vince McMahon

Angle returned to WWE in 2017, and McMahon hadn't forgotten about the former world champion's relationship history.

According to the Olympic hero, Vince McMahon was inclined to turn backstage jokes into storylines, and he decided to push Jason Jordan as Kurt Angle's son.

Angle added that McMahon was "persistent" about the idea and ensured it was presented heavily on WWE programming:

"So Vince likes to take ribs and turn them into storylines," Angle continued. "He just has this crazy, weird personality, and he just wanted to kind of rub it in my face, 'Hey, I know what's going on in your life; we're going to make this into a storyline.' And he was persistent; he wasn't going to let this thing die. It was going to keep going." [9:43 - 10:05]

Did McMahon make the right call by picking Jason Jordan as Kurt Angle's son five years back? Let us know your take in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Find out why Goldberg defeated The Fiend right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far