Former WWE Champion heartbroken over not landing a role in an upcoming movie

WWE Superstars are known to move toward Hollywood once they have made a name for themselves in the wrestling industry. Recently, The Miz spoke about not landing a role in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2 film.

The Miz made his Hollywood debut as the lead in The Marine 3: Homefront in 2013. Since then, the A-Lister has been very proud of his journey in the movie industry. He has made Hollywood such an integral part of his character that he had Damien Sandow as his stunt double for some time.

Recently, The Miz was in conversation with Comic Book Nation. During the interview, he spoke about not landing the role of Johnny Cage in the second installment of Mortal Kombat.

The WWE Superstar added that he was heartbroken but was happy for Karl Urban, who got the part.

The Miz stated that he had launched a campaign for the role and ensured that he made it clear that he wanted the part no matter what. The former WWE Champion said he was fine with not getting an audition for the role and that maybe the people involved didn't see him as a good fit.

"I think he’s [Karl Urban] going to do an amazing job as Johnny Cage and you better believe I’m going to watch it. Am I heartbroken that I’m not going to be Johnny Cage? Yes, of course, but that’s the story of life, you take your bumps and bruises. This is Hollywood, this is acting. There’s one part, there’s millions of people that want that part and I didn’t get it. By the way, this happens all the time." [H/T Fightful]

WWE Superstar The Miz on how badly he wanted to be Johnny Cage?

In the same interview, the two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion spoke about how big a fan he was of the first Mortal Kombat movie and how he was surprised that Johnny Cage was not a part of the movie. But he was excited about the character being teased in the second installment of the franchise.

The Miz went on to say that when he saw his name trending along with Johnny Cage, he was excited. He immediately called his manager and asked him to do everything to get him that role.

"With my name… When it came out, it was a Friday and my name was trending with Johnny Cage and I was like, 'Oh my god.' It wasn’t a bunch of people, it was my name and I was like, 'This is crazy.' I remember calling my agent and going, 'Dude, I want this. I don’t know what I have to do. Call whoever you have to call, I want this bad.'"

Mortal Kombat 2, directed by Simon McQuoid, began filming last month and was expected to wrap up by September 2023. However, due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, production is currently kept on hold.

