Former WWE Champion highlights one issue with CM Punk's return

CM Punk has been the talk of the wrestling world since returning to WWE. In a recent podcast episode, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash gave his thoughts on The Best in the World's Survivor Series: WarGames appearance.

Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day in the main event. The match saw Orton return to the ring for the first time in 18 months following a career-threatening back injury.

On Kliq This, Nash said Punk's return after almost a decade away from WWE overshadowed Orton's in-ring comeback. However, the former WWE Champion feels the moment could also work in The Viper's favor if it becomes part of a storyline:

"The only thing that I thought was [Punk's return] took away from f***ing Randy," Nash stated. "But, at the same time, it's the old Pat Patterson [logic], give Randy a little something extra." [1:12:56 – 1:13:13]

In the immediate future, Orton has set his sights on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The 14-time World Champion recently signed a contract to appear on SmackDown, the same brand as The Tribal Chief.

Kevin Nash applauds WWE for CM Punk's social media impact

The video of CM Punk's return received 87 million views within 24 hours across WWE's social media platforms.

While Punk's behind-the-scenes AEW controversies also gained traction online, Kevin Nash only has praise for WWE's handling of The Straight Edge Superstar's return:

"That [AEW drama] creates social media buzz, but when a guy walks out and sits Indian style for f***ing 45 seconds and it gets 72 million hits, I think you've done what you [planned]. You can say whatever the f**k you want about Phil [Phil Brooks, CM Punk's real name], and I hope for the WWE and for Paul [Paul Levesque, Triple H's real name] that it's successful as f**k, and I hope for him it is." [1:14:13 – 1:14:43]

Nash also explained why Triple H altered the direction of his 2011 storyline with Punk.

