Former WWE Champion hints possible name change for Jeff Cobb

Jeff Cobb made his shocking debut at WWE Backlash on Saturday night, helping Jacob Fatu retain his United States Championship. A former WWE Champion hinted after the event that Cobb's in-ring name might change.

After several weeks of intense rumors, Cobb confirmed his arrival in WWE by attacking LA Knight during the Fatal Four-Way match for Fatu's US Title. Solo Sikoa distracted Knight, who got wiped out by the debuting former NJPW World Television Champion.

In the Backlash post-show, the panel of Big E, Peter Rosenberg, and Jackie Redmond discussed the premium live event and its fallout. The former New Day member hinted that Cobb could get a name change ahead of his official introduction as a member of The Bloodline.

"We saw the debut of a man once referred to as Jeff Cobb. Not entirely sure what he’ll be referred to now," Big E said. [18:04 - 18:11]

The good news for fans who don't like seeing name changes is that Michael Cole and Wade Barrett called Jeff Cobb by his name. WWE.com's gallery and video highlights also referred to him by the same name he's most known for around the world.

Jeff Cobb made his name at New Japan Pro-Wrestling

Before he became a pro wrestler, Jeff Cobb represented Guam in the 2004 Athens Summer Olympics as an amateur wrestler. Cobb even faced former UFC fighter Yoel Romera in the competition. He transitioned into pro wrestling in 2009 and even received a tryout in WWE in 2014.

However, the biggest wrestling company in the world didn't sign him to a contract then, which prompted him to join Lucha Underground in 2015. He wrestled there as Matanza Cueto, winning the Lucha Underground Championship once.

Cobb made his name at New Japan Pro-Wrestling, signing in 2017 before leaving earlier this year. He was a three-time IWGP Tag Team Champion, former NEVER Openweight Champion, and former NJPW World Television Champion. He has also wrestled for promotions such as Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Ring of Honor, and All Elite Wrestling.

