Former WWE Champion impersonates LA Knight; sends him a warning

SmackDown star LA Knight was impersonated by former WWE Champion The Miz on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The two stars are set to collide in a singles match at the Payback event this Saturday. They began feuding three weeks ago after they were involved in a confrontation on the red brand. It all started after The A-Lister called out The Megastar for refusing to shake his hand.

Miz would then cost Knight an opportunity at the United States Championship after he interfered in the latter's match against Austin Theory on SmackDown. On the blue brand last week, LA Knight called out the former WWE Champion for what he said in an interview with TMZ.

On RAW this week, LA's music hit, the crowd went wild, and out came The Miz, dressed as The Megastar. He mocked his rival's style of talking and the 'Yeah!' catchphrase.

This left the fans disappointed. Miz then acted like he was going to give away free LA Knight t-shirts, only to throw one on the floor. Miz then sent a message to Knight, telling him he's going to beat and expose him at Payback, and the party will be over.

