Former WWE Champion says he was 'blown away' by Logan Paul's performance at WrestleMania

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston said he was blown away by Logan Paul's performance in his debut match.

Kofi Kingston is a wrestling veteran who started his career in the mid-2000s. After winning several mid-card titles, Kingston aligned himself with Big E and Xavier Woods to form The New Day. In 2019, he won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Logan Paul recently began appearing for WWE, where he ended up teaming up with The Miz. The two took on The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38 and won. After the match, The A-Lister turned on Paul. Speaking to TMZ, Kingston praised Paul's performance at WrestleMania and was impressed by him:

"To me, it just makes sense... When you think about how popular Logan Paul is and even his entire story. His come-up and what he's been able to do in the world of boxing and entertainment in general, it would only make sense for us to be hand in glove... To see what he did in the ring is very impressive... Especially as a performer who has seen a lot of people and has gone through the whole learning process, he shouldn't be that good, that quickly." [H/T - TMZ]

Fans were also impressed with Paul's performance as he exceeded expectations and set a high bar for celebrity guest appearances in WWE.

Logan Paul is set to appear on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, Paul made a special appearance as The Miz's partner for WrestleMania 38. After the match, the two began feuding on the red brand. Later, Paul signed a WWE contract which led to him having a match against The Miz at SummerSlam.

The two went on to give their best but Paul had the upperhand when he used the Skull Crushing Finale on The Miz to secure the win. Last week, Roman Reigns appeared on ImPaulsive, Logan Paul's YouTube channel, where they spoke on different topics with The Tribal Chief.

After the show, the two Superstars began calling each other on Twitter. Before the issue got out of hand, Triple H, the current CCO of WWE, asked Paul to appear on SmackDown to settle their differences.

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, Paul will be making an appearance and calling out Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, Reigns won't be on the show, but The Bloodline and Sami Zayn might confront Paul for disrespecting The Tribal Chief.

