Former WWE champion involved in terrifying car accident

A former WWE champion was involved in a terrifying car accident. In an update shared online, it was revealed that the veteran had a collision with a drunk driver.

Former Intercontinental champion Tony Norris, aka Ahmed Johnson, walked away safely after a serious car accident on September 29. Book Pro Wrestlers shared the news on Facebook and uploaded photos of the crash, which reveal the vehicle was badly mangled and Johnson was lucky to escape without any injuries.

The rear end of Johnson's car was crushed from the collision, but thankfully he was unhurt.

"Former WWE star Ahmed Johnson — was involved in a serious car accident on September 29th after being hit by a drunk driver. The photos here show the back of Ahmed aka Tony Norris’s vehicle after the crash — a terrifying scene that could have ended very differently," the post read.

Fans were quick to show concern for the former wrestler. Johnson also provided an update on the situation, assuring his fans that he was fine.

“When you have the Lord on your side nothing can harm you,” he wrote.

Ahmed Johnson made history in WWE

Ahmed Johnson made his debut for the Stamford-based promotion in 1995, with his pay-per-view debut coming at Survivor Series that year.

He was involved in a traditional Survivor Series elimination match and won the match for his team alongside The British Bulldog. His first major accomplishment came when he won the Kuwait Cup in 1996, defeating Triple H in the tournament finals.

Later, he won the Intercontinental Championship at King of the Ring after he beat Goldust for the title. This made him the first African American Intercontinental Champion in WWE.

Injuries plagued his latter years in the sports entertainment giant, and he left the company in 1998. He joined WCW and wrestled as ‘Big T’ from 1999 to 2000.

