Former WWE Champion issues a major challenge for WrestleMania XL on SmackDown

Former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio returned to in-ring action just last week on WWE SmackDown. This week, he laid out a challenge for a match at WrestleMania XL on the latest episode of SmackDown.

At The Grandest Stage of Them All last year, The Master of the 619 collided with his son Dominik Mysterio in a singles match, which he won. It seemed like the feud between them was over, but it was reignited last week on the blue brand. The Judgment Day member cost his father a match against Santos Escobar.

On the blue brand this week, The Emperor of Lucha Libre cut a promo in the ring alongside his Legado Del Fantasma teammates. He stated that he outsmarted Rey and all it took was one phone call to a man who despises the latter as much as he does. Dominik then came out to a chorus of boos.

They were interrupted by Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Carlito, and Rey Mysterio of LWO. The wrestling legend stated that he would beat the respect into Santos and Dominik, before issuing a challenge to the duo. He challenged the two stars to face him and the newest member of the LWO in a tag team match at WWE WrestleMania XL.

Expand Tweet

The new member of the group was revealed to be Dragon Lee. A huge brawl then broke out in the ring between the two factions.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you want Rey Mysterio to teach his son Dominik another lesson at WrestleMania? Yes No 1 votes View Discussion