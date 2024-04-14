Former WWE Champion issues menacing threat to Cody Rhodes after SmackDown

WWE star AJ Styles has set his sights on Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Styles won a Triple Threat Match against former World Champions Rey Mysterio and Kevin Owens to advance in his quest for championship gold. Earlier in the show, LA Knight also won his bout over Bobby Lashley and Santos Escobar. The two stars will meet next week to determine the number one contender for Rhodes' title.

This week on The SmackDown Lowdown, AJ Styles spoke with WWE correspondent Byron Saxton. The Phenomenal One mentioned that he would ensure Knight goes to the hospital next week. He then turned his attention to Cody Rhodes, claiming that he needed the Undisputed Universal Title and he was coming for it.

"At WrestleMania, I think he kinda limped out of there from the Calf Crusher. This time, I'll send him to the hospital. And when I'm done with him, I'm going after Cody Rhdoes. You see, I want the Undisputed WWE Championship. I want it more than he needs it. I'm coming, Cody. But first, I'll take care of you LA Knight. Next week, you're mine." [2:48 - 3:20]

Cody Rhodes kicked off SmackDown this week

After defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes has become the flagbearer of the new era in WWE.

He kicked off SmackDown this week with a strong promo. He addressed his confrontation with The Rock, saying he would be ready whenever The Final Boss decided to make his return.

The American Nightmare then listed the names of all six competitors gearing up for a shot at his title. He urged his challenger to bring everything they had if they wanted to dethrone him.

