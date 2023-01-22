Former WWE Champion issues a warning to current champion ahead of WWE RAW

WWE RAW is about to celebrate its 30th anniversary in the world of professional wrestling and sports entertainment. The card for the show is stacked which will include superstars of the present and past. Earlier today, Bobby Lashley issued a warning to Austin Theory ahead of their match on Monday.

Last year, Austin Theory did the unthinkable. He defeated Seth Freakin Rollins and Bobby Lashley on the same night and became the United States Champion for the second time in his career at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2022.

After beating The Visionary, Theory was confronted by The All Mighty, who quickly became the new number-one contender for the title. Today, Lashley had a message and issued a warning to the champion ahead of their clash on WWE RAW XXX. Check it out:

"Time to finally teach you a lesson, punk. Especially on a night like #WWERAW 30 where we celebrate the past, it’s about time you respect the people that blazed a path to get you here. @_Theory1 @WWE"

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



Especially on a night like



@_Theory1 @WWE Time to finally teach you a lesson, punk.Especially on a night like #WWERAW 30 where we celebrate the past, it’s about time you respect the people that blazed a path to get you here. Time to finally teach you a lesson, punk. Especially on a night like #WWERAW 30 where we celebrate the past, it’s about time you respect the people that blazed a path to get you here. @_Theory1 @WWE https://t.co/oDR1fVkfD5

It will be interesting to see if Theory can prove his worth as the champion of the red brand by defeating The All Mighty.

Bobby Lashley ended Austin Theory's first reign as champion on WWE RAW

Last year, Austin Theory was at the top of the mountain as he became Vince McMahon's protege on the red brand. He later defeated Finn Balor to win his first United States Championship on WWE RAW.

Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley was feuding with Omos after MVP betrayed him and formed a new alliance with the Nigerian Giant. The two stars had several matches at premium live events during their time on WWE RAW.

After Lashley ended his feud, he went after Theory to win the United States Championship. However, A-Town was unable to beat Bobby Lashley and lost his title at WWE Money in the Bank 2022 premium live event.

Regardless of losing the title to The All Mighty, Theory received a rematch at WWE SummerSlam 2022, where he lost to Lashley in less than 5 minutes. It will be interesting to see if A-Town can get a win over the former WWE Champion.

Do you think Lashley will become a 4-time United States Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes