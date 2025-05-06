Former WWE Champion issues warning to Dominik Mysterio on RAW

Dominik Mysterio found out it's not easy being a champion on WWE RAW. A former champion issued a warning to him.

AJ Styles is widely regarded as one of the greatest in-ring performers in the world of professional wrestling. During his time in WWE, The Phenomenal One has accomplished a lot. However, in recent years, things have been quiet for the former WWE Champion. Styles was involved in the Undisputed WWE Championship picture last year but was unable to win the title. To make matters worse, Styles was unable to defeat Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41. Nevertheless, he still has some big plans for the future.

Tonight on WWE RAW, AJ Styles walked into The Judgment Day clubhouse and issued a warning to Dominik Mysterio that he was coming after the Intercontinental Championship following WWE Backlash 2025. Dominik then noted how many challengers are coming after his title. He asked Finn Balor to deal with Styles. Balor was initially angry but eventually agreed to handle it.

Dominik Mysterio is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Penta at WWE Backlash Premium Live Event on May 10. Therefore, it will be interesting to see who Styles will challenge for the title.

