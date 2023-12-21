Former WWE champion kept under total surveillance, reveals Chad Gable

WWE Superstar Chad Gable has recently revealed that a former champion is under surveillance.

The name in question is Akira Tozawa. The 38-year-old became the newest member of the Alpha Academy on the October 23 edition of Monday Night RAW and has been training under the stable's coach, Chad Gable, since joining.

The Alpha Academy's members – minus Tozawa – recently made an appearance on WWE's The Bump, accompanied by Drew Gulak. While speaking to the hosts, Chad Gable claimed to have kept the former Cruiserweight Champion under 24/7 surveillance to monitor his training.

He further stated that the only problem with Tozawa is that he keeps doing the "Freakin' Tozawa Shuffle" every now and then:

"He [Akira Tozawa] has got a lot of work to do. He is still a junior cadet. I've got full-on, 24/7 surveillance on this guy and his training. So I can keep an eye on him at all times. The problem is every time I check the camera, I would turn it on, he is doing the freakin' Tozawa Shuffle, as it has come to be known. But he snaps out of it quick. He gets back to his training. So, he's learning," Chad Gable said. [From 28:55 to 29:19]

Coach Gable further stated that Tozawa does not get any holidays as a lot of work goes into his training:

"No days off. Not in the early stages man. Everybody wants to be a part of the Academy. But they don't realize the work that goes in, right?" [From 29:21 onwards]

You can watch the entire episode below:

WWE Superstar Chad Gable speaks highly of the Alpha Academy

During the same episode of WWE's The Bump, Chad Gable spoke very highly of the Alpha Academy. He believes that the Academy is like a vessel for people who have lost their way.

Gable believes that Tozawa is a fine example of such a person, and he is hopeful that the Academy will guide him in the right direction:

"He [Akira Tozawa] is great, man. I mean, he is just another example of someone that kinda lost their way, I think. And the Academy has been a great vessel for people. [I am] Speaking highly of the Academy right now, but just guiding people towards the light. Hopefully, he is going to be the next example of that," he said. [From 29:38 to 29:57]

What are your thoughts on Akira Tozawa's recent run after joining the Alpha Academy? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.