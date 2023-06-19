Former WWE Champion "killed the fu**ing reveal" of divisive match, according to Jim Cornette

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently discussed the segment leading up to Cody Rhodes' match against The Miz on last week's RAW.

Last Monday, Cody Rhodes came out to challenge Dominik Mysterio for a match after the latter slapped Rhodes on a previous edition of RAW. While The American Nightmare awaited Dominik's answer, Miz appeared behind and attacked the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner.

On his Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, the veteran manager said that former WWE Champion The Miz showed up a little early for his assault. This ultimately led to a bland response from the crowd when Rhea Ripley accepted Rhodes' challenge on behalf of Dominik for a match at Money in the Bank.

"Here comes fu**ing Miz from behind too early and nails Cody. But he is there, and Cody spins around and nails him right as Rhea said he [Dominik] accepts, and it didn't get a pop because Cody was punching Miz, and it got stepped on. Then Dominik hit Cody from behind, which was supposed to obviously happen, and then bailed out. So Miz was there one sentence too early and killed the fu**ing reveal of the thing," said Cornette. [From 4:34 to 5:06]

You can check out the podcast below:

Jim Cornette said WWE Superstar The Miz should have shown up after the challenge was accepted

During the same podcast episode, Jim Cornette mentioned that if The Miz had not been too early, Rhea Ripley's "he accepts" would have received a massive cheer from the WWE audience.

"The thing is the way they had built that up. If Miz hadn't been too early, then Rhea would've said, which she did, but nobody heard it, "he accepts," and they would have got a big pop. And then that's when if Miz had come in, Cody spins him, spins around, blocks him, nails him, and Dominik has a chance to take the cheap shot and run. And it just got stepped on," added Cornette. [From 5:29 to 5:55]

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio is set for WWE Money in the Bank. This could be a divisive bout as The American Nightmare has been feuding with The Judgment Day member for weeks while being at odds with Brock Lesnar. Many fans want to see what's next for Rhodes heading into SummerSlam.

Who do you think will come out on top, Cody Rhodes or Dominik Mysterio? Let us know in the comments section below.

