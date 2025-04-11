Former WWE champion didn't know he was having a WrestleMania match with Stone Cold Steve Austin until the day of the show

A former WWE champion competed in a match against Stone Cold Steve Austin a few years ago. However, he didn't know about their match until the last minute.

Ad

After being uncertain about his place in the WrestleMania 38 card, Kevin Owens launched an anti-Texas tirade and even made fun of Steve Austin. The Rattlesnake finally responded to Owens' provocations, stating that he would attend WrestleMania. The two men finally met in the ring at WrestleMania 38 and locked horns in a No Holds Barred match. Austin emerged victorious from the match.

During a recent interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Kevin Owens recalled the idea behind the match, noting that he felt it would be against the person whose finisher he was using at the time. He also stated that Vince McMahon wanted Austin to be a part of the show since it was in Texas.

Ad

Trending

"So I would have to admit, tying back to how he came back, when I asked him to use the Stone Cold Stunner, yes, I wanted a new finishing move, and yes, I think it’s the greatest finish of all time. But there was a big part of me who thought in the unlikely event, which won’t happen, but if he ever were to come back for a match, it’s going to be against the guy who was doing his finishing move, and that’s exactly what happened. So, I don’t think that played a part in it. I think Vince wanted him to be on the WrestleMania in Dallas and he wasn’t sure in what capacity."

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

He further added that Vince and Austin must've come to an agreement after speaking to each other. However, he revealed that he didn't know in what capacity Stone Cold Steve Austin would be involved, even on the day of the show. After speaking to Austin and Vince, Owens still didn't get a clear idea of what they would do during WWE WrestleMania 38. He also called it the craziest thing he had done in his career.

Ad

"Literally, up until the day of the show, we had no idea. Me and Steve had talked, I would talk to Steve, ask him, ‘What are we going to do?’ And he goes, ‘I don’t know, depends on Vince.’ So I talked to Vince, and Vince goes, 'Depends on Steve.' And I’m like can’t you guys talk to each other for f*ck sake? But yeah, up until that day, we really didn’t know for sure what it was going to be, it turned out to be what it was, and it was pretty great. I’m very lucky to have been a part of it. To this day the craziest thing that I’ll ever have done in my career, and I don’t think anything will top it." [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

Ad

Ad

WWE rejected Kevin Owens' plea to use a banned move

WWE has a series of moves that the company has banned its stars from using. One of the moves on the list is a package piledriver. Nobody has used it on television until Kevin Owens started using it recently after he turned heel.

During the same interview, Kevin Owens revealed that he asked WWE's permission multiple times to use the move and was rejected each time until he was finally allowed to do it.

Ad

"Well, the package piledriver was something I've asked many times before, and it was always No, not right now, not today, doesn't work, can't do it. Until eventually it was, yeah, okay, let's do it," Owens said.

Kevin Owens is currently sidelined with a neck injury and will miss WWE WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More