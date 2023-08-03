Former WWE champion who left 2 years ago leaves cryptic message ahead of SummerSlam

SummerSlam looms ever closer as WWE is now mere days away from the major event. On top of that, a former star, who left the company back in 2021, has now left a cryptic message giving rise to all sorts of speculation. Kairi Sane took to Twitter with just one emoji, and that was enough to set fans aflame with speculation.

Sane left WWE back in 2021 after a successful run with Asuka as part of the Kabuki Warriors. During her run, she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with The Empress of Tomorrow. She also won the NXT Women's title during her run with the company. The latter part of her run was mostly represented by her friendship with Asuka.

At SummerSlam this Saturday, Asuka will be defending her Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. Currently, it's the only women's title match on the card.

Ahead of the event, Sane shared a tweet that has since seen Twitter start speculating about her status. It was a single emoji of a clock.

Currently, Sane is no longer attached to NJPW. While she has wrestled in World Wonder Ring Stardom, she confirmed on March 24, 2023, that she had become a free agent.

At this time, there's no confirmation that she could return to the company at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

However, after her tweet, fans in her replies were speculating about exactly that.

Do you think Kairi Sane will return to the company at SummerSlam?

