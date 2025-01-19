Former WWE champion looks unrecognizable in Adam Pearce's recent update

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce recently shared a picture of himself alongside a former WWE champion. The latter looked almost unrecognizable in the said image.

Karl Anderson is a two-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champion. The veteran performer has been absent from television for a long time. His last broadcasted in-ring appearance was on the September 24 edition of NXT, in which he teamed up with Luke Gallows to face Hank Walker & Tank Ledger.

Adam Pearce took to his Instagram story to wish Karl Anderson a happy birthday. The 46-year-old posted an old picture of himself in wrestling gear alongside The O.C. member. Pearce and Anderson were part of the NWA roster in the 2000s together.

"Happy birthday to the good briz @machinegunka [Carl Anderson] Clang clang hoot!" he wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of Pearce's Instagram story below:

Adam Pearce wishes Karl Anderson a happy birthday [Photo credits: Screenshot of Pearce's Instagram story]

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce reveals 'the beverage of his choice'

Adam Pearce recently shared an Instagram video to end a major speculation. The 46-year-old can be seen yelling, "I need a drink!" whenever chaos breaks out on Monday Night RAW.

Pearce mentioned that several people had been asking him what he was drinking. He claimed water to be the beverage of his choice. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion then sarcastically talked about water.

"I just want to take the time here to end a lot of speculation out there. You've probably seen this on the internet, and if you haven't, you will. There are many situations on RAW where things potentially go awry, or become chaotic, or very aggressive, where you may hear me utter the phrase: 'I need a drink.' And people are always asking, what is it that I'm drinking? And it is time to answer that question. [...] the beverage of choice is water. Two hydrogens, one oxygen. Your body is approximately 60% made up of this, and the planet we all inhabit, 70%. H2O. Water. I need a drink, and so do all of you [procedes to drink water from a bottle]," he said.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Adam Pearce would look to sign popular SmackDown stars to the red brand amid the ongoing Transfer Window. With major names like Logan Paul and The Wyatt Sicks already switching shows, it remains to be seen how the two rosters will look after the window closes.

