Former WWE champion loses for the first time in 210 days on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Dragon Lee defeated Cedric Alexander during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Dragon Lee has seen a meteoric rise in NXT since his debut with WWE earlier this year. He was recently called to the main roster as part of the SmackDown roster. During a backstage interview this week, the luchador was confronted by Cedric Alexander. The latter said that Lee had lit a fire in him and wanted a match against him. Hence, the bout was made official for later that night.

The duo had an impressive showing during the match, as they wanted to prove themselves. At one point, Alexander cut Lee off with a knee and joined him on the apron. Lee blasted him with a rising knee and followed it with an apron STO to take control. The former tag team champion looked set to finish the bout when he hit the Michinoku Driver. But it wasn't meant to be, as Lee secured an impressive win after hitting the Asai DDT.

Expand Tweet

This was Alexander's first defeat on SmackDown television since March this year. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Dragon Lee.

What did you make of the match between Cedric Alexander and Dragon Lee on WWE SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.