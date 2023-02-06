Former WWE Champion has lost 45 pounds in three weeks due to health issues

Former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer 'Superstar' Billy Graham has suffered a drastic weight loss over the past three weeks.

Graham has been dealing with several serious health issues for a while now. A GoFundMe page has now been set up for the former WWE Superstar.

Billy Graham's wife, Valerie, is doing everything in her power to help her husband. Her full-time job isn't paying enough to pay Graham's medical bills, though. The 79-year-old has lost quite a bit of weight over the past three weeks. The following was written on Billy's GoFundMe page:

"He is dealing with a myriad of very serious health issues: a major infection in his ears and skull that may take six months of intravenous IVs, congestive heart failure, diabetes, hearing loss as a result of the infection, and the list goes on. He is facing a long period of rehab, and his insurance will only pay a portion of this. He is facing at least two months in a skilled nursing facility, once he is stabilized and released from the Mayo hospital. Wayne has lost 45 pounds in the last three weeks."

Billy Graham was WWE's top heel back in the 70s

Billy Graham was a big name in pro wrestling back in the day. His brief stint in the WWWF in the 70s saw him defeat Bruno Sammartino for the company's top title. He held the title for just short of 300 days before losing it to Bob Backlund on February 20, 1978.

Graham was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004. He was inducted by none other than former world champion Triple H.

Here's hoping Graham's GoFundMe page secures its goal of $25,000, and he will make a full recovery in the coming weeks.

The Sportskeeda community sends its best wishes to the pro wrestling legend.

Poll : 0 votes