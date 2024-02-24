Former WWE champion to make in-ring return after 287 days on SmackDown next week

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that a current WWE Superstar will have a match next week for the first time in 9 months. Multi-time women's tag team champion Dakota Kai has finally been cleared to wrestle after being out of action due to a torn ACL.

Her last match was on the May 12, 2023 episode of the blue brand, where she and Bayley lost to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a tag team match. Although Dakota was injured, she still appeared on TV to support Damage CTRL, but she didn't get physical.

On WWE SmackDown this week, Dakota Kai claimed that she was attacked by IYO SKY, Kairi Sane and Asuka. She received medical attention, but her being beaten up by the villainous crew wasn't shown on TV. WWE went on to announce that next week on the blue brand, she and The Role Model will face Kairi Sane and Asuka in a tag team match.

Bayley and Dakota Kai were two of the founding members of Damage CTRL, but neither of them are apparently in the group anymore. Although Dakota Kai has said she's on Bayley's side, there's still a chance that she could turn on her.

