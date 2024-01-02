Former WWE champion makes bold claim after RAW Day 1

A former champion delivered a bold statement following Monday's special episode of WWE RAW Day 1.

It was announced on RAW Day 1 that Chelsea Green and Piper Niven will get a rematch for the Women's Tag Team Championships next week. They have a chance to recapture the titles from Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Green took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say how proud she was for having the most televised matches in the women's division in 2023 with 31. She was tied with Raquel Rodriguez, followed by Iyo Sky and Becky Lynch with 30 and 28, respectively.

"I literally am the most must-see girl in WWE," Green wrote.

It was a huge year for Chelsea Green, who finally won her first championship in WWE. Green is in her second stint and has turned her character into one of the most over or annoying, depending on perspective, on television.

Chelsea Green explains why her first stint with WWE failed

Chelsea Green started her WWE career as an extra, portraying Daniel Bryan's physical therapist in 2014. Green then joined the sixth season of Tough Enough a year later before getting signed to an NXT contract in 2018.

She spent two years at developmental before making her main roster debut on SmackDown. She injured her wrist in her first match and was eventually released on April 15, 2021.

In an appearance on the Love Wrestling podcast, Green explained why her first stint didn't work.

"My time at NXT was so rocky," Green said. "I was there and then I had broken my arm, and then I was on the main roster and then I got called back down to NXT and then I had one Takeover WrestleMania match that had no crowd. So it was just a really, really unique experience for me." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Chelsea Green's second stint has been far more successful based on the number of her matches, the times she's on television, and the championship victory.

