Former WWE champion makes a bold comparison to the Judgment Day

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently explained how The Judgment Day is similar to one of the most influential rock bands ever- The Beatles.

After the collapse of The Bloodline, Judgment Day has risen to become the most dominant group in WWE. From Monday Night RAW to NXT, the group has taken over the company with sheer dominance.

In a recent interview, Finn Balor sat down with Sports Illustrated. He made a bold claim by comparing the faction to the iconic Beatles, who captivated generations of music lovers with their style and charisma.

Balor claimed to be the Paul McCartney of the group, Rhea Ripley is like John Lennon, Dirty Dominik Mysterio is Ringo Starr, and likened Damian Priest with the late George Harrison.

"Paul was not only a brilliant musician, but maybe the voice of reason and the glue of the group," says Balor. "Rhea, perfect for John. Filled with natural charisma and a very caring person behind her intimidating look. Dom and Ringo is pretty self-explanatory."

He added:

"He may not have been the fan favorite, but like Ringo, Dom is the group's favorite and brings a lot of humor to everything. Damian being George, George certainly was underrated but when given a chance he shined, just like Damian with Bad Bunny or at Money in the Bank, he always proves his value."

Finn Balor is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see in what capacity The Judgment Day gets involved, especially Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest.

Plans for adding a new member to The Judgment Day are halted for now

WWE's plans on expanding The Judgement Day have been stalled after it was teased that JD McDonagh could be added to the group.

Finn Balor was seen interacting with the former NXT star in a backstage segment two months ago. As per WRKD Wrestling on Twitter, this path is currently not being explored.

McDonagh was last seen wrestling on some of the WWE house shows. It will be interesting if he joins his fellow Irishman Finn Balor as part of The Judgment Day.

