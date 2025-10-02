  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • Former WWE champion makes huge announcement after recent 4+ year return

Former WWE champion makes huge announcement after recent 4+ year return

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 02, 2025 08:44 GMT
Former WWE star who just recently made her WWE return (Image via her Instagram)
Former WWE star who just recently made her WWE return (Image via her Instagram)

A former WWE champion recently made her return to the Stamford-based promotion's programming for the first time in nearly 4 years. Her last appearance took place at WrestleMania 37 in a tag team turmoil match. The star is none other than the current TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Jessie McKay.

Ad

Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee (The IInspiration) used to be a part of WWE's Women's division before they were released in 2021. Cassie used to go by Peyton Royce and Jessie was known as Billie Kay with their group being called The IIconics. They made their return to the company on last week's episode of NXT when they were present on the ringside along with the rest of the TNA roster for the main event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following her suprise NXT return, Jessie took to Instagram to make a major announcement. She announced that she has joined a new platform called Passes and invited her fans to join her there.

"Secrets out! I've officially joined @passes; This is where you can find BTS of my life, photo dumps, things that didn't make it to IG, 1 on 1 chatting, limited edition merchandise & much more so come join!; Hope to see you there; Link in bio" she wrote.
Ad
Ad

Fans were excited to see the former WWE Women's World Tag Team Champions back on NXT.

The IInspiration will be in action at WWE NXT Showdown next week

Next week's episode of NXT is set to be a Showdown with TNA where both promotions will compete for brand supremacy. The event was set after the stars from TNA invaded NXT last week during the main event Winner Takes All match.

Ad

The show will feature 4-on-4 Survivor Series tag team matches on the men's and women's side each. Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee will be representing TNA in the match along with Kelani Jordan and Mara Sadé against team NXT. This will be the do's first match together in nearly 5 years in the Stamford-based company.

It will be interesting to see which brand will have the most wins by the end of WWE NXT Showdown.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ishan Dubey
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications