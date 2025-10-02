Former WWE champion makes huge announcement after recent 4+ year return

A former WWE champion recently made her return to the Stamford-based promotion's programming for the first time in nearly 4 years. Her last appearance took place at WrestleMania 37 in a tag team turmoil match. The star is none other than the current TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Jessie McKay.Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee (The IInspiration) used to be a part of WWE's Women's division before they were released in 2021. Cassie used to go by Peyton Royce and Jessie was known as Billie Kay with their group being called The IIconics. They made their return to the company on last week's episode of NXT when they were present on the ringside along with the rest of the TNA roster for the main event.Following her suprise NXT return, Jessie took to Instagram to make a major announcement. She announced that she has joined a new platform called Passes and invited her fans to join her there.&quot;Secrets out! I've officially joined @passes; This is where you can find BTS of my life, photo dumps, things that didn't make it to IG, 1 on 1 chatting, limited edition merchandise &amp; much more so come join!; Hope to see you there; Link in bio&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans were excited to see the former WWE Women's World Tag Team Champions back on NXT.The IInspiration will be in action at WWE NXT Showdown next weekNext week's episode of NXT is set to be a Showdown with TNA where both promotions will compete for brand supremacy. The event was set after the stars from TNA invaded NXT last week during the main event Winner Takes All match.The show will feature 4-on-4 Survivor Series tag team matches on the men's and women's side each. Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee will be representing TNA in the match along with Kelani Jordan and Mara Sadé against team NXT. This will be the do's first match together in nearly 5 years in the Stamford-based company. It will be interesting to see which brand will have the most wins by the end of WWE NXT Showdown.