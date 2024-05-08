Former WWE champion makes in-ring return after 162 days; major brawl breaks out

Former North American Champion Wes Lee made his in-ring return on the latest episode of WWE NXT after being out of action for several months. He made a surprise return last week where he confronted the current champion Oba Femi.

On NXT this week, The Kardiak Kid collided with Josh Briggs in a singles match. During the bout, he was tossed across the ring but immediately got up like nothing happened. Briggs did a takedown and went for the crucifix cover but Lee kicked out. Wes Lee stunned the big man and hit him with a dropkick.

Josh Briggs tossed Wes into the apron and Lee sent him into the post with a Hurricanrana. Lee then dived onto him off the apron. Back in the ring, the former WWE NXT North American Champion went for the Kardiak Kick but Briggs countered it into a backbreaker. He the followed it up with a splash and got a two count.

Ivar, a member of the Viking Raiders, then showed up ringside. After a commercial break, Joh Briggs had Wes Lee locked in a bearhug, but the latter managed to escape. Lee hit a few body shots and kicks but Briggs nailed him with another backbreaker. He then planted Wes Lee with a side slam and got a two-count.

Lee took him out with a big boot and a cartwheel kick. He then did a suicide dive and dropkicked Josh Briggs into Ivar. Wes Lee hit Josh Briggs with his finishing move off the top rope and won the match. After the bout, a brawl broke out at ringside between Briggs and Ivar. Lee went up the top rope and dived onto both men, breaking up the fight.

Are you glad to see Wes Lee back on WWE NXT? Sound off!

