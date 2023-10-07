Former WWE Champion makes in-ring return after 4 months; defeats Rey Mysterio

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio collided with Bobby Lashley in a singles match.

This was The All Mighty's first televised match since the May 12 episode of the blue brand, which was over four months ago. He has recently formed a heelish stable with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits.

During the match on SmackDown this week, Bobby Lashley hit Rey Mysterio with a shoulder tackle and two corner shoulder blocks. The former then shoved his boot into the champion's face in the corner. Rey tried to fight back, but he was stopped in his tracks.

Lashley tried to hit the WWE Hall of Famer with a Yohisko Cutter, but the latter got on his feet and took him down. Mysterio then hit a springboard moonsault for a two-count. During the break, Bobby Lashley sent Rey face-first into the ringpost. Bobby locked the US Champion in a bearhug in the ring.

Later, Rey Mysterio took down his larger opponent with a seated senton off the ropes. The All Mighty tried to plant him with a powerslam, but he reversed it into a DDT. Rey then went for the 619, but Lashley caught and nailed him with an axlehandle smash.

Bobby sent Rey into the barricade, and the Master of the 619 sent him into the ringpost. Mysterio successfully hit the 619 and was about to hit the splash, but LWO and The Street Profits started brawling at ringside.

Rey Mysterio was distracted by the brawl, and after he got into the ring, he was taken out with a vicious spear by Bobby Lashley, who pinned him to win the match.

