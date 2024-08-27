Former WWE Champion makes in-ring return on RAW; female star costs him the match

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, The Judgment Day took on the LWO in an eight-man tag team match. This was Rey Mysterio's first televised match in over a month.

During the bout, Carlito sent Cruz Del Toro into the corner but ate a kick. The former hit a standing moonsault but only got a two-count. Cruz tagged Joaquin Wilde, and they did a double-team move. Del Toro re-entered the match, and Carlito took him out with a big clothesline. The latter tagged in Dominik Mysterio, who delivered a few kicks in the corner.

All three members of the LWO tried to do a suicide dive, but The Judgment Day bailed. Joaquin Wilde took out all the heels at ringside with a springboard dive. Later on, Finn Balor hit Wilde with a few stomps and tagged JD McDonagh in. After Dominik Mysterio made the tag, Wilde tagged in WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The former WWE Champion planted his son with a sunset flip powerbomb for a two-count. LWO hit a three-way suicide dive, and the crowd went crazy. Rey Mysterio nailed Dominik with a 619 and tried to hit the splash, but Liv Morgan moved Dirty Dom out of the way. Dom pinned his dad and won the match for his team. After the bout, The Terror Twins had a brawl with The Judgment Day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.