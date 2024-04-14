Former WWE champion makes a plea to The Rock's daughter Ava: "GET ME OUT OF HERE"

A former WWE champion recently made a plea to The Rock's daughter Ava, who is the General Manager of NXT.

Ever since her return to WWE, Chelsea Green has been one of the most entertaining superstars on the roster. She is known for having multiple run-ins with the General Managers of both RAW and SmackDown. On the latest episode of RAW, the former Women's Tag Team Champion complained to Adam Pearce about not being a part of WrestleMania XL and found herself in a match against Jade Cargill.

Later on during SmackDown, she complained to Nick Aldis about her treatment on RAW and found herself in a tag team match against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Following this, she took to X/Twitter to tell NXT General Manager Ava that they needed to talk. When Ava told her she did not book this show, Green made a plea to her.

"AVA, GET ME OUT OF HERE," Chelsea Green shared.

It remains to be seen if the Hot Mess' plea is heard by Ava or not.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi predicted a massive storyline involving The Rock and Roman Reigns

Following WrestleMania XL, The Rock informed Cody Rhodes that he was going away for a while, but would come after him when he returned. On the other hand, Roman Reigns has not been seen on WWE TV. However, in The Tribal Chief's absence, Solo Sikoa took charge of things and kicked Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline with the aid of the newest member of the faction, Tama Tonga.

While speaking on his RIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi stated that Roman could return as a babyface after being betrayed by The Rock and could start a war among The Bloodline.

"I kinda see a WarGames. I kinda see somewhere down there The Rock turning on Roman Reigns. Rock becomes the heel, Roman comes back as the babyface. I kinda see the Bloodline family members spread up and take sides. And then I kinda see something huge as far as WarGames or some type of gimmick matches amongst each other. They would probably want to build that up for the next WrestleMania. I believe they have it in Minnesota," Rikishi said. [45:40 - 46:19]

It will be interesting to see if Rikishi's prediction about The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief will come true.

