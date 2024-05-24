Spoilers - Former WWE champion makes rare appearance on SmackDown ahead of King and Queen of the Ring

The WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event starts in less than twenty-four hours. Ahead of the Saudi PLE, former Intercontinental Champion Gunther made a rare appearance on Friday Night SmackDown.

The Ring General defeated Jey Uso on the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW to advance into the final of the King of the Ring tournament. He defeated Sheamus and Kofi Kingston in the previous two rounds.

Gunther sat among the crowd during the May 24 edition of WWE's blue brand's show, to witness Randy Orton and Tama Tonga lock horns to book a slot in the final of the prestigious tournament. The Viper managed to secure the all-important win, despite interference from other members of The Bloodline.

Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles and Carmello Hayes in the precious rounds. The former World Champion has been impressive since returning from injury at Survivor Series: WarGames but has yet to win a match at a premium live event since.

Elsewhere on the show, Lyra Valkyria will take on Nia Jax in the final of the Queen of the Ring tournament. The Irresistible Force defeated one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair earlier tonight in the Semi-final.

