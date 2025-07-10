Former WWE champion makes shocking Evolve debut

WWE Evolve has become the company's new developmental program, where new talent compete in an attempt to move to NXT and hopefully, further on. The promotion recently featured a surprise debut from a former NXT Tag Team Champion, Ridge Holland.
Evolve has been serving as the spiritual successor to EVOLVE, a pro wrestling promotion that operated from 2010 to 2020 before it was acquired by WWE. It is headed by Gabe Sapolsky, the owner of the original promotion.
Ridge Holland is famously known by fans for his time with Sheamus and Pete Dunne as part of the Brawling Brutes faction on SmackDown. Unfortunately, fans also remember him for injuring Big E with an overhead Belly to Belly Suplex on SmackDown, which forced the New Day member to step away from in-ring competition.
Holland made a surprise appearance at the promotion recently in a backstage segment. He said that he was now a part of the Evolve brand, and he wanted to face the winner of the Lince vs. Drake bout. He then went on to have an argument with Tate Wilder.
Fans seem to be excited to see Ridge back on their television screens. It will be interesting to see what's next for him in Evolve.
Inaugural WWE Evolve Champions were crowned recently
Evolve was launched in March this year and has seen a growth in audience who are willing to see the future of WWE in a developmental setting. Shawn Michaels initially gave the responsibility to Ava, who made Stevie Turner the official General Manager of the show.
The brand crowned its first Men's and Women's Evolve Champions last month. Jackson Drake became the inaugural Evolve Champion by beating Sean Legacy, Edris Enofe, and Keanu Carver in a Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match. Kali Armstrong became the inaugural champion on the women's side.
Fans are excited to see the new faces of Evolve. It'll be great to see how the title reigns of both new champions unfold in the coming days.