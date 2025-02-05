Former WWE champion makes a surprise return after 1330 days; announces a title match

There was a major return on the latest episode of WWE NXT. Fandango returned to the black and silver brand this week and made a big announcement.

The 41-year-old star was released from the company on June 25, 2021, along with his tag team partner Tyler Breeze, due to budget cuts. The two stars held the NXT Tag Team Championship during their run in WWE. Their last match on NXT before their departure was on the June 15 episode, which was 1330 days ago.

On WWE NXT this week, Lexis King was involved in an in-ring segment with his Heritage Cup Championship. He spoke about how he tried to be anything but his father, the late Brian Pillman, but he felt at his best when he was his father's son. He was then confronted by Fandango, who came out with his original theme song.

He currently works for TNA and performs under the ring name JDC. He made fun of Lexis King's face, and the latter tried to defend himself. Fandango then announced that he'll challenge Lexis King for the NXT Heritage Cup next week. This will be his first match on NXT in nearly four years.

