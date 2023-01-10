Former WWE Champion makes surprise return on RAW an attacks Austin Theory

Former two-time WWE Champion Bobby Lashley made a surprise return on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW and attacked Austin Theory.

The All Mighty was fired by Adam Pearce several weeks ago on the red brand after laying hands on a WWE Official, but it was revoked. He has been involved in a storyline with Austin Theory and Seth Rollins for a while now.

Lashley lost the United States Title to Rollins on the season premiere of RAW, and the latter dropped it to Austin Theory at Survivor Series: WarGames. On the red brand this week, Theory and Rollins were involved in an in-ring segment.

The two stars collided for the coveted title last week in a match where Theory emerged victorious. During the segment, they both announced their intentions to win the Royal Rumble match and headline WrestleMania 39.

After Seth Rollins left the ring, Bobby Lashley came out and hit Theory with a spear in the squared circle. He then said that they don't have to worry about winning the Rumble as his suspension is over, and he will be in the 30-man match.

Later in a backstage segment, The All Mighty was approached by MVP, who offered a hand of friendship. However, the proposal was turned down by Lashley.

