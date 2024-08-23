Former WWE Champion makes surprising claim about Vince McMahon

A former WWE Champion made a surprising claim about Vince McMahon, stating he was booked better under the wrestling promotion's former chairman. The name in question is Raj Dhesi (FKA Jinder Mahal). He was released from the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year, in April.

The 38-year-old's most memorable run on the roster was under Vince McMahon when he defeated Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship at Backlash 2017. Mahal became an integral part of SmackDown during that time. He also won the United States Championship once and the 24/7 title twice.

During his recent appearance on Talk is Jericho, Jinder Mahal opened up about his relationship with Vince McMahon. He claimed the former WWE Chairman trusted him greatly after his championship reign. Jinder further pointed out that he used to make more frequent appearances under Mr. McMahon's leadership.

"Relationship-wise, confidence-wise, trust-wise, trust is a big thing with Vince. He really trusted me a lot after that [being WWE Champion] in any situation, not just like main events, but also in anything he would put me in, like some comedy skits, you know, the 24/7 championship with R-Truth. I won the United States Championship at WrestleMania 34. That was a cool moment. With Vince, I was always on the show. I might not be in a top spot, I might be putting someone over, but I was always on all the time. I was on Live Events year round. I was booked a lot when Vince was in charge," he said. [H/T: Wrestling News.co]

WWE Hall of Famer believes Jinder Mahal could be headed to AEW

Like several released former champions, many fans believe Jinder Mahal might sign with AEW. Former World Champion Booker T also shares a similar sentiment.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T pointed out that he believes Jinder is trying to make his way to AEW. The 59-year-old added that the former 3 MB member said kind words for the Jacksonville-based promotion's President, Tony Khan.

"I see Jinder lobbying, man, trying to, you know, perhaps move towards being All Elite. He made some kind comments towards Tony Khan, that's a start. That's a start. That's where you want to start, right? As well as, of course, Jinder Mahal can go anywhere in the world and work." the WWE Hall of Famer said.

Jinder Mahal recently won the AAA World Tag Team Championship in GCW alongside AEW star Satnam Singh. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former WWE Superstar.

