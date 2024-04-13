Former WWE champion no-sells huge title loss; immediately stands up and leaves 

A former WWE champion lost a title match and immediately no-sold it, leaving fans wondering what happened.

Matt Riddle is not having the best time in his post-WWE career. He just lost his title and didn't look like he cared at all.

The star had won the NJPW World TV Championship, defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi earlier this year in February at Night 1 of The New Beginning in Sapporo. He held it for 49 days, but ultimately, tonight, he lost it to Zack Sabre Jr. ZSJ is the inaugural holder of the title, winning it in a tournament in 2023 at Wrestle Kingdom 17 before losing it to Tanahashi a full year later at Wrestle Kingdom 18.

Now, ZSJ is the champion once more.

However, there was a dampener cast on his win at the Windy City Riot show today for NJPW. Instead of selling the loss by slowly rolling out of the ring and looking hurt, Matt Riddle immediately stood up and started to smile and clap as he left the arena.

The former United States Champion didn't sell the loss, making it appear that the championship meant nothing to him.

The former WWE star was released last year, and this was his first big success outside the company. Its loss didn't seem to affect him at all, confounding fans. He was laughing, smiling, and even dancing as he walked out, greeting fans.

It remains to be seen if there was any reason for his behavior or if it was an unconscious choice.

