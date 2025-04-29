A veteran WWE performer has finally called it quits on her legendary in-ring career after a decades-spanning run in the wrestling business. A short while ago, renowned Japanese star Meiko Satomura competed in her retirement match.

For those unaware, Satomura is one of the most accomplished female performers in history and is counted among the greatest to lace up a pair of wrestling boots. Apart from her career in Japan, the 45-year-old performer also made a mark in WWE, where she held the now-defunct NXT UK Women's Championship.

Meiko Satomura had been on a retirement tour since the beginning of the year, which has now culminated inside the famed Korakuen Hall. She teamed up with Minami to defeat Aja Kong and Chihiro Hashimoto at a Sendai Girls' Pro Wrestling show in Tokyo. Before the contest began, Satomura was awarded a bouquet of flowers by the legendary Kenta Kobashi as a mark of respect.

In an interesting turn of events, following the tag team match, Kong took the mic and asked to team up with her legendary rival Satomura. This resulted in Kong and Meiko Satomura joining forces to have a five-minute draw against the team of Hashimoto, Mika Iwata, Senka Akatsuki, Takumi Iroha, and YUNA.

Satomura had also received her WWE farewell last year, when she faced Bayley in a non-televised match in July during the company's tour of Japan.

