Former WWE Champion explains why Omos has to work hard to overcome his size

Former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Omos certainly has a leg up - almost literally - on his fellow Superstars because of his size. However, according to AJ Styles, Jordan Omogbehin's towering 7'3" frame presents challenges of its own.

Styles took Omos on as a partner and protégé in 2020, with the giant acting as The Phenomenal One's enforcer and running interference in his matches. The two would go on to win the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37 before eventually splitting up and feuding.

Speaking exclusively to Metro.co.uk., AJ Styles discussed just how hard his former bodyguard has had to work to overcome his size:

"Even a clothesline is so much different than you’d think because he’s got to go so much lower just to throw somebody. So you’ve gotta find ways to make him unique the way he is, because he’s so huge," said Styles.

WWE @WWE EXCLUSIVE: After @TheGiantOmos helped him beat down @fightbobby @The305MVP makes it clear that he is going to unlock all the potential the Colossus has inside. #WWERaw EXCLUSIVE: After @TheGiantOmos helped him beat down @fightbobby, @The305MVP makes it clear that he is going to unlock all the potential the Colossus has inside. #WWERaw https://t.co/vAaXid8o5a

Much like with Kevin Nash (as Diesel) and Raquel Rodriguez (as Raquel Gonzalez in NXT), partnering Omos with The Phenomenal One in a bodyguard role primed the big man for singles success, as Styles explained:

"I know what I can do, but it doesn’t work for him the same way. It’s preparing him to be that superstar – a lot harder than I thought... It was all about getting Omos ready. Everything I did was to hopefully get him ready to be the big superstar – because if you’ve seen, there’s no one like him! He’s enormous and it’s shocking to see someone that big!"

AJ Styles isn't the only WWE legend to praise Omos

While the word of AJ Styles is nothing to sneeze at, other WWE stars have gone out of their way to praise the hard work of the collosus from Nigeria. While also speaking to Metro, Hall of Famer Triple H said of Omos:

"It’s funny, people just see what he does on TV, so they see him the one time a week on TV or whatever. They don’t see him in the gym, still at the [Performance Center], they don’t see him in the ring at the PC. They don’t see him training every day, still, to be something special. He’s putting in the effort. He just really is one of those hard working, hard work ethic people that is putting in the effort to really be good at this, and I think he will be."

Omos has recently obtained the managerial services of MVP, who was previously working with the giant's WrestleMania opponent, Bobby Lashley. Now Omos and Lashley (himself also a two-time WWE Champion) find themselves in a pretty intense feud on Raw.

