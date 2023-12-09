Former WWE Champion is one of the nicest wrestlers in real life, according to Hornswoggle

Hornswoggle worked for WWE between 2006 and 2016. In a recent interview, the former Cruiserweight Champion explained why Kofi Kingston is one of the nicest people in the wrestling business.

Kingston is among the most beloved superstars on the current WWE roster. The highlight of the 42-year-old's career came in 2019 when he defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to win the WWE Championship.

Hornswoggle told PW Mania that he used to travel with Kingston and Brian Myers, fka Curt Hawkins, in WWE. During that time, he became close friends with both men.

"Kofi Kingston is by far the nicest, most giving, incredible human I have ever been around," Hornswoggle said. "If anyone has ever said a bad word about him, which I've never heard, it's definitely on them. Him and Brian Myers were my traveling partners. We were two and a half men, the three of us, and it was just every weekend on the road."

In May, Kingston was inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Hall of Fame alongside fellow New Day member Xavier Woods. They received the accolade "for helping the next generation of kids and teens achieve great futures."

Hornswoggle on Kofi Kingston's WWE success

After 17 years with the company, Kofi Kingston is viewed by many as a guaranteed WWE Hall of Famer when his in-ring career ends.

Hornswoggle is happy to see the 15-time Tag Team Champion's continued success as a key member of the WWE roster:

"And those two guys [Brian Myers and Kofi Kingston] I really, really hold as best friends to this day because they've always been there for me. And I've always been there for them. Kofi, he's one of the good guys. I'm so happy with everything that he's done in WWE and accomplished, and just the stuff he does is incredible."

Kingston's most recent televised match took place on the November 27 episode of RAW. He joined forces with Xavier Woods in a Tag Team Turmoil bout, which was ultimately won by The Creed Brothers.

What would you like to see next from Kofi Kingston in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.