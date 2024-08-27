Former WWE Champion opens up about not being booked for match at major show in hometown

A former WWE Champion recently opened up about not being booked for a match at a major show in his hometown. The promotion is on the road to Bash in Berlin on August 31.

In an interview on the Fantasy Points podcast, The Miz discussed not being booked for a match at WWE SummerSlam in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. The premium live event took place on August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

While The A-Lister was not booked for a match, he did serve as the host of SummerSlam. He noted that he wanted to wrestle at The Biggest Party of The Summer, but was forever grateful that he got to be the host for the show.

"Being able to go into that stadium, not as a fan, but as performer, and being able to perform in front of my family, my friends. Granted, did I want a wrestling match? Of course.It is very very difficult nowadays with how many superstars we have that are over and getting reactions, putting butts in seats. We have so many superstars that are immensely popular, that have great stories going. To be able to find a spot for me, in my hometown, as a host. I’m forever grateful. Obviously, you always want that match," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Bobby Lashley praises WWE Superstar The Miz

Wrestling veteran Bobby Lashley recently praised The Miz for being able to lose matches and remain popular.

The All Mighty has been moved to the alumni section of the roster on the company's official website. He has not competed in a match since his victory over Santos Escobar at a WWE Live Event on May 5. Speaking on The Laboratory with Plaz podcast, the former Hurt Business member complimented The Miz's character and noted that he can withstand losses.

"Miz is the character that can lose to everybody in the roster but can beat everybody in the roster, too. Nobody would think anything different," Lashley said. "He can lose to [Akira] Tozawa a Monday, and then the next week he can beat Cody [Rhodes]. Not too many people can do that, because sometimes if people lose to a certain person, it destroys them as a character. Miz lost to everybody, but Miz beat everybody, too." [From 49:34 to 49:58]

You can check out the video below:

Logan Paul is also from Cleveland and the SmackDown star was in action at WWE SummerSlam. LA Knight defeated The Maverick at the premium live event to become the new United States Champion.

