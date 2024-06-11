Former WWE champion quietly steals Liv Morgan's hotel room key from Dominik Mysterio

  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jun 11, 2024 06:43 GMT
The WWE stars were left questioning how things had gone down (Credit:WWE and Sony Liv)

A former WWE champion has stolen Liv Morgan's hotel key from Dominik Mysterio this week. The superstar was not aware and Finn Balor appeared to take advantage of the situation when no one was looking.

On RAW this week, Liv Morgan threw the Judgment Day into chaos when she handed Dominik Mysterio the key to her hotel room. The star was left in a dilemma where he was not sure whether he would use it or not, betraying Rhea Ripley. He ended up not using it, but another Judgment Day member stole the key from him quietly when no one was looking - Finn Balor.

Backstage, Damian Priest was debating the issue with the keycard to Liv Morgan's hotel room. Balor gave a motivational speech that they didn't need this and they must focus on the Judgment Day, something that the members all agreed with.

However, just as they were agreeing with each other, Balor reached out when no one was looking and quietly stole the keycard. He sneakily put it in his pocket.

Fans will have to wait to see what he does with it and whether he ended up going to Morgan's room or not.

At this time, there's speculation that Balor may be allying with Morgan, but it remains to be seen, as well as whether it affects Dominik Mysterio.

