Former WWE Champion reacts to 'Prison Dom’s' first interview on RAW

Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio returned as a new character on the latest episode of WWE RAW after a brief stint in jail. The Miz recently commented on the youngster's persona following his interview on Miz TV.

Dominik was arrested on Christmas Eve as he and Rhea Ripley tried to invade his grandfather's house, which hosted a party where Dominik's father, Rey Mysterio, was in attendance.

Since his arrest, Dominik Mysterio has claimed that prison has "hardened" him, which has resulted in many members of the WWE Universe poking fun at him. Plenty of them have been making comparisons to the 'Prison Mike' character that Michael Scott portrayed in an episode of The Office.

The Miz also caught wind of these comparisons and dropped some Prison Mike lines last night on Miz TV during his interview with The Judgment Day.

The Miz continued poking at Dominik Mysterio today on social media about portraying the character. He tweeted out a photo of Dominik with the line, "The worst thing about prison was the dementors." The A-Lister added that this is what he expected Dom to say.

"This is what I expected @DomMysterio35 to say on #MizTV last night..... #WWERaw #TheOffice," The Miz said in a tweet.

Check out the tweet below:

Dominik Mysterio helped secure a big win for The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

In the main event of WWE RAW, The Judgment Day was able to secure the win to earn a future title shot at the RAW Tag Team Championship currently held by The Usos. However, it was smooth sailing for the group throughout the course of the contest.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest started the match and successfully ran the gauntlet until it was time to wrestle the last team, The Street Profits.

Balor suffered a rib injury at the hands of Otis in the previous round, which medically disqualified him from continuing. WWE official Adam Pearce gave The Judgment Day two choices, either to forfeit or allow Mysterio to take Balor's spot.

The group reluctantly agreed, and Mysterio was inserted into the matchup. The finish saw Mysterio score a roll-up win for his team with his feet on the ropes.

What do you think about the evolution of Dominik Mysterio's character in WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

