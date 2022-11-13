Former WWE Champion reflects on Rey Mysterio ending his career

Rey Mysterio secured one of his most memorable WWE victories in 2009 when he defeated John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) at WrestleMania 25. On a recent WWE Network show, JBL explained why he was proud to end his career against the legendary luchador.

The WWE Hall of Famer was dealing with a serious back injury when he lost the Intercontinental Championship to Mysterio. Following the 22-second match, he grabbed a microphone and announced his retirement.

On the latest Table For 3 episode alongside Booker T and Mysterio, JBL recalled how Vader unselfishly lost to him in 1998. Over a decade later, he wanted to respect the wrestling business by losing to Mysterio in a meaningful manner:

"Everything that he [Vader] had that he could give me, he did that day," Layfield said. "That's why when my back got bad and I had to retire, that I chose you [Mysterio], and I said, 'This is my last match, and whatever JBL has, you're gonna get what I got,' which ain't a lot at that point."

Although the match was short, Rey Mysterio appreciated JBL's efforts to make him look as strong as possible:

"It was a lot because it wasn't only that night," Mysterio said. "It was all what we went through before that."

Baron Corbin's new on-screen manager has not wrestled competitively since losing at WrestleMania 25. His only official in-ring appearance since then came in the 2014 Royal Rumble match, where he was eliminated after 49 seconds by Roman Reigns.

Why JBL wanted to lose to Rey Mysterio

Having benefited from Vader's generosity earlier in his career, JBL felt it was important to bow out by losing a high-profile match.

The 55-year-old added that he was honored to face someone of Rey Mysterio's caliber in his final in-ring battle:

"I tried to get as much heat as possible on myself and on you that when that finish went off, that one, two, three, that whatever equity JBL had, I gave it to you," Layfield continued. "To me, that's what you do in the business. You do it for people you love, you love the business, you love people around you. That, to me, is paying it forward. It was an honor to do it."

Mysterio thanked JBL and said he felt privileged to be the former WWE Champion's retirement opponent.

