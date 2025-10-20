Former WWE champion returns ahead of RAW

A former WWE champion has made a return ahead of Monday Night RAW. The star is likely to make an appearance on the upcoming edition of the red brand scheduled to air from the Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California.Alpha Academy's Otis had been absent from RAW since his loss to Rusev on May 5. Although the former one-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champion returned to the squared circle in August at AAA Triplemania XXXIII, he did not show up on the red brand.Heading into the upcoming edition of RAW, World Wrestling Entertainment shared an Instagram reel featuring Alpha Academy. Otis and Tozawa could be seen cheering up Maxxine Dupri ahead of her championship match tonight. The 28-year-old is scheduled to challenge Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at the show.&quot;Everybody is HYPED for @maxxinedupri tonight! Will she leave #WWERaw as your NEW Women’s Intercontinental Champion?! 👀,&quot; read the caption. You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOtis and Tozawa are likely to be in Maxxine Dupri's corner for the championship match. The Alpha Academy member is chasing her first title in the Stamford-based promotion.Otis recently lost to a former WWE championAlthough Otis was absent from WWE programming, he has wrestled thrice since AAA Triplemania XXXIII, all of them being on the promotion's Main Event Show.On September 1, he teamed up with Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri in a winning effort against American Made. He secured another win on the show the following week. The former Money in the Bank winner defeated Julius Creed in a dark match.Despite his absence from television, Otis travelled to Perth, Australia, for the shows surrounding the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. He wrestled former Tag Team Champion Grayson Waller in a dark match. The 33-year-old lost the bout to The Aussie Icon.With Otis back in action, it will be interesting to see what plans the wrestling promotion has in store for Alpha Academy going forward.