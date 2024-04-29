Former WWE champion returns for a match after 281 days; real-life Bloodline member involved?

An ex-WWE Superstar returned to the ring finally in a match also involving a real-life Bloodline member, after a gap of more than 568 days.

Maven is one of the best-known ex-WWE stars to have competed in Tough Enough. He started off his career by winning the first-ever season of the reality show. He went on to have various feuds in WWE as a result. His most famous moment in the ring remains in the Royal Rumble. Fittingly, his return would be at the Last Stand Rumble for ROW.

A real-life Bloodline member was also involved in the match, as Zilla Fatu made his mark on the match as well.

The star had used his patented dropkick to eliminate The Undertaker in the Royal Rumble match in 2002. The Phenom had not even been aware of him and was caught by surprise. Angered at being eliminated, he then destroyed Maven completely, leaving him unable to compete. He won the WWE Hardcore Championship three times in his career as well.

For the most part, he's been gone from the ring completely in the last few years. He did have a few matches here and there. In 2022, he competed in four different matches, picking up a few wins sporadically. He last competed on July 23, 2023, where he won the 26-man Dropkick Diabetes 7 Battle Royal.

Now, he has returned to the ring and wiped out the competition completely at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling. Everyone came after Maven as he entered the 30-Man Last Stand Rumble.

Maven came out as entrant number 21. He lost his shoe immediately after hitting his dropkicks and laying out every other star in the ring, but unfortunately, he would not last long and ended up eliminated with the same dropkick. Zilla Fatu didn't win either, although he was part of the final two.

Maven was not the only big former WWE star who was part of the match.

Boogeyman was also part of the match and completely scared everyone involved in the match. He got two eliminations as well, but in the end, he eliminated himself to run after another star who had run away from him.

Booker T has often brought back top legendary stars, and this show was no exception.