Former WWE champion returns at Night of Champions after 211 days; costs Jacob Fatu the US Title

WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu put his United States Championship on the line at Night of Champions. However, the shocking return of a former champion after 211 days resulted in a massive loss for him at the premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The Samoan Werewolf locked horns with his former Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, with the United States Championship on the line. This rivalry began after Fatu prevented Sikoa from winning the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match earlier this month. Given the history of The Bloodline, it was expected that this bout would also have some interferences. Tonga Loa returned for the first time since the Men's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series on November 30, 2024.
At the PLE, the new Bloodline lost the multi-man contest to CM Punk and the OG Bloodline. Tonga Loa suffered a torn bicep and had been on the sidelines until the Night of Champions PLE on June 28, 2025. The former WWE Tag Team Champion returned and took out Jacob Fatu with a spinning neckbreaker, costing him the US Title.
Ultimately, Solo Sikoa went on to win the United States Championship from The Samoan Werewolf tonight.
These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!