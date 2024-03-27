Former WWE champion returns to NXT after 686 days

A former WWE champion just made her return to NXT after 686 days.

Natalya is one of the greatest female performers in the history of the WWE, and she has Guinness World Records to prove it. She has accomplished everything possible in this business, and now she can give back to the next generation of stars.

Tonight on NXT, Lola Vice came out to the ring and issued an open challenge to anyone who wants to get beaten up by her. To her surprise, Natalya answered the challenge and said she would put her in her match. Lola charged at Natalya before the match could begin, and a brawl started.

Vice took the fight to the former WWE champion and proved why she is considered a rising star. Karmen Petrovic also came out to ringside to show her support for Natalya. In the end, Natalya picked up the win with a roll-up in her return to NXT after 686 days.

Lola Vice and Karmen Petrovic have had some problems in the past, and after tonight, it looks like Vice will now have her sights set on Karmen, and she will be looking to get revenge after tonight's loss.

It will be interesting to see if Natalya will be making more appearances on NXT in the future.

