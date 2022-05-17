Former WWE Champion returns to take out Veer Mahaan on RAW

On the latest episode of RAW, the current United States Champion Theory was set to take on Mustafa Ali in a one-on-one match. However, before the match could start, he introduced The Miz as the special guest referee.

Theory made another change to the bout by announcing that Ali would be facing Veer Mahaan instead of him. Mustafa tried his best to gain the advantage over his larger opponent, but thanks to The Miz's unfair officiating, Veer emerged victorious, giving Ali another loss on the red brand.

Following the bout, The Miz, Theory, and Veer all ganged up on Ali and took a selfie while the latter was locked in a submission hold.

However, before they could put him through the announce table, Dominik and Rey Mysterio made their return to fend off the three stars. Both Mysterios were taken out by The Lion several weeks ago, and they finally got the chance to settle the score.

It wouldn't be surprising if this week's events led to a six-man tag team match for next week's RAW. Mustafa Ali has vowed to take the United States Championship from Theory, so it's also likely that the two stars will collide for the title soon.

