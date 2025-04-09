Former WWE champion returns; turns heel instantly on long-time friend

A former WWE champion made her return on this week's episode of WWE NXT. She attacked her friends and turned heel almost immediateltly after.
Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer made their WWE debut at about the same time. They started teaming together last year during their rivalry with Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. However, they soon went their separate ways and won singles titles. Giulia won the NXT Women's Championship and Stephanie won the Women's North American Championship.
At NXT Roadblock 2025, Giulia and Stephanie competed in a title vs. title match, and the latter emerged victorious. Last week on WWE NXT, she relinquished the NXT Women's North American Championship with the condition that she would choose her opponent at NXT Stand & Deliver. She was interrupted by Jordynne Grace and then by Jaida Parker, who both made their case to challenge her for the title.
Tonight on the black and silver brand, Stephanie was interviewed at the start of the show. She said she would announce who she would face at Stand & Deliver after the opening match between Grace and Parker. However, during the match, Jaida Parker slapped the NXT Women's Champion.
Stephanie tried to retaliate, but she hit Grace, causing a DQ. Grace and Parker attacked Stephanie. Giulia came out to make the save. She then assaulted Stephanie Vaquer and laid her out. She then held the title with her foot on Vaquer's face, indicating a heel turn.
It will be interesting to see who Stephanie Vaquer will choose to face at NXT Stand & Deliver.