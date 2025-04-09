Former WWE champion returns; turns heel instantly on long-time friend

A former WWE champion made her return on this week's episode of WWE NXT. She attacked her friends and turned heel almost immediateltly after.

Ad

Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer made their WWE debut at about the same time. They started teaming together last year during their rivalry with Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. However, they soon went their separate ways and won singles titles. Giulia won the NXT Women's Championship and Stephanie won the Women's North American Championship.

At NXT Roadblock 2025, Giulia and Stephanie competed in a title vs. title match, and the latter emerged victorious. Last week on WWE NXT, she relinquished the NXT Women's North American Championship with the condition that she would choose her opponent at NXT Stand & Deliver. She was interrupted by Jordynne Grace and then by Jaida Parker, who both made their case to challenge her for the title.

Ad

Trending

Tonight on the black and silver brand, Stephanie was interviewed at the start of the show. She said she would announce who she would face at Stand & Deliver after the opening match between Grace and Parker. However, during the match, Jaida Parker slapped the NXT Women's Champion.

Stephanie tried to retaliate, but she hit Grace, causing a DQ. Grace and Parker attacked Stephanie. Giulia came out to make the save. She then assaulted Stephanie Vaquer and laid her out. She then held the title with her foot on Vaquer's face, indicating a heel turn.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who Stephanie Vaquer will choose to face at NXT Stand & Deliver.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More