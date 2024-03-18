Former WWE champion reveals the actual reason behind release; views it as the best outcome

Nick Dinsmore, better known as Eugene during his time with WWE, recently discussed his departure from the company and his life afterward.

After spending over three years with the company, Eugene was released by WWE in 2007. Despite primarily occupying a lower midcard position, he did experience success when he captured the World Tag Team Championship alongside William Regal.

During a recent appearance on Developmentally Speaking podcast, Eugene revealed the true reason behind his departure in 2007. He explained that he was released after failing one of the wellness policy checks. However, he viewed this as the best thing that happened to him. Initially uncertain about his future, Eugene soon found himself receiving offers to work on indie shows. According to him, he ended up working almost as frequently as he did during his time with the Stamford-based company.

"I got released for being non-compliant to the wellness policy. Although I failed one wellness policy, and back then it was supposed to be three, but I know it was probably the best thing for me at the time. After that, I didn't know what I was going to do. Then, the phone started ringing for indie shows nonstop, and I started working almost as much as I did with WWE on the indie shows," Eugene said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Eugene made a return to WWE in 2013

After some sporadic appearances in 2009, Eugene was signed up by WWE in 2013 as a trainer at NXT.

In the same interview, he discussed his return and how the company aimed to assemble a coaching staff when they transitioned from FCW in Tampa to the Performance Center in Orlando.

"I was told I was on a short list of guys they wanted to hire, and a short list of one person, which was me. They were transferring from FCW in Tampa to the Performance Center in Orlando and they wanted to build a big coaching staff and they brought me down there," Eugene said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Eugene's tenure as a coach ended in 2015 when he made the decision to establish his own wrestling promotion, Midwest All Pro Wrestling.

