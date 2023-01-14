Former WWE Champion reveals the backstage mentality of the roster after Vince McMahon's return

Vince McMahon's surprising return to the company shocked the world of professional wrestling and once again changed the landscape of the company. New Day's Kofi Kingston recently revealed the backstage mentality of the roster after McMahon's return.

Last year, Vince McMahon was surrounded by allegations and controversies which led him to step back from his roles and duties in WWE. He later announced his retirement and left the company in the hands of Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Nick Khan.

Last week, McMahon made his way back into the company as he became one of the members of the Board. He was later unanimously voted in and became the Executive Chairman.

Speaking on SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston revealed the backstage mentality of the roster on McMahon's return:

"Whatever happens on the outside of the company is going to happen. We really have no idea like what's transpiring but our role again remains the same; go out there and put on great matches. Regardless of whoever's in charge or whoever owns this or that... I think the mentality for us is just to kind of like you said man, laser vision and keep putting on great matches." (From 10:00 to 10:33)

It will be interesting to see what changes will transpire within the company after McMahon's return.

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were reportedly against Vince McMahon's decision to sell WWE

The landscape of WWE began to change at the beginning of the year when Vince McMahon officially made his way back into the company.

After McMahon's return, Stephanie McMahon, who was the Chairwoman and Co-CEO of the company, resigned and left the company. After her departure, Vince was unanimously voted to become the Executive Chairman.

According to a recent report, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were against the idea of selling WWE. The 77-year-old veteran returned to the company to initiate a sale of the company.

Currently, there are several potential buyers and investors, including Disney, Comcast, Netflix, and more. Tony and Shad Khan are also in the running to buy the company.

