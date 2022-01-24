Former WWE Champion reveals why Big E was on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston recently revealed why he brought Big E to watch his back on SmackDown last week.

Earlier this month, King Woods was ruled out of action due to injury. In his absence, Kingston faced Madcap Moss in a singles match. Moss and Happy Corbin used every illegal trick in the world to get the upper hand over him in the match that eventually led to the latter's loss on WWE SmackDown.

Kofi Kingston was scheduled to compete in a rematch against Madcap Moss and he brought Big E to watch his back inside the ring. Both New Day members reunited to surprise the WWE Universe, with the RAW superstar wanting to make sure Corbin didn't try to interfere in the bout.

Speaking in a backstage interview, Kingston talked about his decision to invite E to accompany him on the blue brand.

"How excited? You saw the people, you heard the people, you heard the emotion, it was amazing, it was great." said Kofi Kingston. "Big E back by my side, that's why I called the man because I knew that Madcap Moss and Crappy Corbin were going to be up to no good. Getting up on the apron and doing that thing, trying to interfere with the match. I said, oh no, I have got a surprise for you baby and there you got the surprise, right there [points top Big E]."

Big E also added his two cents during the interview and said:

"That was me, Kayla, I said I don't know, I don't abide by any of that jumping up on the apron. You stand your narrow behind on that floor while Kofi does work on the behind of Riddick Moss, that Madcap Moss, whatever you want to call him."

Kingston defeated Moss in the singles match, following which E subjected Corbin to a brutal Big Ending on SmackDown.

Big E's booking ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

Given that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is involved in a title feud with Bobby Lashley, Big E is currently on a break from the world title picture. However, he will compete in the Royal Rumble match this Saturday in hopes of winning a title shot at WrestleMania.

He never got his rematch against Brock Lesnar and could ask for the same after Royal Rumble. It will be exciting to see how the writers continue to book him moving forward.

In the meantime, could we see Big E make regular appearances on SmackDown to support Kofi Kingston in the absence of King Woods?

