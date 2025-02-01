  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Big E
  • Former WWE Champion reveals one major thing he deeply regrets about the Royal Rumble

Former WWE Champion reveals one major thing he deeply regrets about the Royal Rumble

By Israel Lutete
Modified Feb 01, 2025 22:45 GMT
The Royal Rumble is one of WWE
The Royal Rumble is one of WWE's biggest PLEs [Image credits: WWE.com]

Former WWE Champion Big E has commented on what he regrets the most about the Royal Rumble Match. He also took a major shot at his former tag team partners The New Day.

The 38-year-old star was betrayed by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods several weeks ago during their 10th-anniversary 'celebration' segment. Kingston and Woods turned heel in the process, while E is still a babyface, even though he is currently out of action due to a serious neck injury.

During the WWE Royal Rumble Countdown show, Big E revealed his biggest regrets about participating in the 30-man match. He stated that he wasted his time trying to help Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods instead of trying to win the bout himself. He then referred to them as "ingrates."

also-read-trending Trending
"Look I wasted too much of my time in the Rumble trying to help out some ingrates who I'm no longer friends with trying to save them and whatnot. So I should've focused on me, that's the lesson," said Big E.

You can check out the clip below:

Big E has never won a 'Rumble Match, and neither has anyone in The New Day. However, Kofi Kingston is known for finding creative ways to avoid elimination.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी