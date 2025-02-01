Former WWE Champion reveals one major thing he deeply regrets about the Royal Rumble

Former WWE Champion Big E has commented on what he regrets the most about the Royal Rumble Match. He also took a major shot at his former tag team partners The New Day.

The 38-year-old star was betrayed by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods several weeks ago during their 10th-anniversary 'celebration' segment. Kingston and Woods turned heel in the process, while E is still a babyface, even though he is currently out of action due to a serious neck injury.

During the WWE Royal Rumble Countdown show, Big E revealed his biggest regrets about participating in the 30-man match. He stated that he wasted his time trying to help Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods instead of trying to win the bout himself. He then referred to them as "ingrates."

"Look I wasted too much of my time in the Rumble trying to help out some ingrates who I'm no longer friends with trying to save them and whatnot. So I should've focused on me, that's the lesson," said Big E.

Big E has never won a 'Rumble Match, and neither has anyone in The New Day. However, Kofi Kingston is known for finding creative ways to avoid elimination.

